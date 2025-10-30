Gibraltar successfully completes major radiation emergency exercise

SUR in English Thursday, 30 October 2025, 10:36 Share

Gibraltar has successfully completed Exercise Rocky Pigeon, a major emergency preparedness drill that tested the territory's ability to respond to a radiation-related incident.

The triennial exercise, conducted on 23rd October in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, involved multiple agencies simulating their response to a nuclear emergency - from immediate on-site intervention through to the distribution of stable iodine tablets across the entire population.

The drill concluded with a simulated press conference, with observers praising the professionalism displayed and the effectiveness of existing emergency protocols. Coordination between operational teams, command centres and supporting agencies was described as exemplary.

The successful exercise has resulted in Gibraltar being re-authorised as an Operational Berth for another three years - a strategic capability for the UK and its allies.

"The professionalism, discipline and teamwork displayed by all participants were excellent," said Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez. "Exercises like this are essential to ensure that our response arrangements are effective and that everyone knows their role should we ever face a real emergency."

Commodore Tom Guy, Commander British Forces, emphasized the significance of the achievement: "Gibraltar has been re-authorised as an Operational Berth for another three years. This is a strategic capability for the UK and our Allies, and it is significant that we have demonstrated that we are capable custodians."

Professor John Cortes, Minister for the Environment, who chaired the Strategic Coordinating Group, stressed the importance of maintaining preparedness despite the low probability of such an incident. "Yesterday's exercise demonstrated not only the strength of our contingency planning, but also the commitment and capability of everyone involved," he said.