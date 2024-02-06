Gibraltar sends best wishes to King Charles on cancer diagnosis

SUR in English Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 11:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Governor of Gibraltar Vice Admiral Sir David Steel have sent a message of best wishes to King Charles following Monday's cancer diagnosis announcement.

"His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes the statement from Buckingham Palace this evening informing that His Majesty, King Charles III, has been diagnosed with cancer," said a statement issued by the government on Monday.

"His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister have spoken this afternoon after the announcement and have jointly conveyed to the Palace the very best wishes of the people of Gibraltar to His Majesty for a quick and full recovery," continued the statement.

The news that King Charles has been diagosed with cancer was released on Monday evening, 5 February, by Buckingham Palace and swiftly reported by press around the world.

The diagnosis was made following tests after a procedure for benign prostate enlargement raised concern about a separate issue. The type of cancer has not been revealed.

The statement said that the British monarch had chosen to share his diagnosis "to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer".

According to the Spanish cancer association AECC, in Spain in 2023 there were 295,675 cancer diagnoses, of which 49,387 were in Andalucía.