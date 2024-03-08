Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sgt Patricia Gonzalez. SUR
Gibraltar police officer receives Inspirational Female award
Inspirational Female award

Gibraltar police officer receives Inspirational Female award

Sergeant Patricia Gonzalez received the recognition at a British overseas territories conference in the Cayman Islands

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 8 March 2024, 12:28

Royal Gibraltar Police officer Sergeant Patricia Gonzalez received an Inspirational Female award at a British overseas territories conference in the Cayman Islands on Wednesday. Gonzalez was presented with the award ahead of her attendance at the International Association of Women in Police (IAWP) conference, which finishes this Friday.

Hosted by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and supported by the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), around 200 women police officers from around the world attended both conferences, which were run as part of International Women's Month.

Sergeant Gonzalez, who works in the RGP's Criminal Justice Unit and File Preparation Unit, said: "I'm honoured and truly humbled to be the recipient of this award, and feel privileged to work side by side with amazing women."

The ceremony saw officers nominated and voted for by their respective forces, before an independent panel gave a final decision on the winners.

During the week, they attended talks by speakers from law enforcement backgrounds and gained exposure to additional training, including artificial intelligence, cybercrime, human trafficking and effective communication.

