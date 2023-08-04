Gibraltar passengers refused boarding by British Airways

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Friday, 4 August 2023, 16:02
Compartir
An error on a Gibraltar information sheet for British Airways loading staff at Heathrow Airport resulted in a number of Gibraltar passengers being refused boarding on 27 July. The airline confirmed that the information wrongly stated that Gibraltarian passengers would require a Schengen visa in the case of a diversion to Malaga. The issue has now been resolved.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.