Archive photo. AFP
Gibraltar passengers refused boarding by British Airways

Friday, 4 August 2023, 16:02

An error on a Gibraltar information sheet for British Airways loading staff at Heathrow Airport resulted in a number of Gibraltar passengers being refused boarding on 27 July. The airline confirmed that the information wrongly stated that Gibraltarian passengers would require a Schengen visa in the case of a diversion to Malaga. The issue has now been resolved.

