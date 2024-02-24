Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photo of the London Book Fair. Wikimedia
Gibraltar to participate at London&#039;s Book Fair
Gibraltar to participate at London's Book Fair

Gibraltar's authors, illustrators and academic partners will be represented for the first time at his event

SUR in English

Saturday, 24 February 2024, 18:32

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced that it will be having a stand at this year's London Book Fair which runs from 12 to 14 March.

Gibraltar's authors, illustrators and academic partners will be represented for the first time at his event.

It is hoped the stand will act as a hub for networking and will showcase Gibraltar's unique language (Llanito), literature events and residences for international authors .

