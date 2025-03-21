Gibraltar opens Centre for Biodiversity and Animal Movement The centre brings together 240 years of research on Gibraltar's biodiversity, including collections such as the Wooley-Dodd herbarium, dating to the early 20th century

SUR in English Friday, 21 March 2025, 10:54 Compartir

Gibraltar National Museum and Gibraltar Botanic Gardens have launched the Centre for Biodiversity and Animal Movement (GIBCBAM), supported by the government's department of the environment and climate change.

This new centre brings together 240 years of research on Gibraltar's biodiversity, including collections such as the Wooley-Dodd herbarium, dating to the early 20th century. GIBCBAM holds vital data on plants, molluscs, insects, reptiles, birds and mammals, as well as historical information from the Gorham's Cave Complex, covering biodiversity from up to 120,000 years ago.

Its research focuses on the biodiversity of Gibraltar and the movements of vertebrates, such as bats and birds, across the Strait of Gibraltar. The centre also invites researchers and organisations to contribute to ongoing projects.