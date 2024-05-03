Gibraltar marks Workers' Memorial Day

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

On Monday this week Gibraltar marked Workers' Memorial Day, the UN backed initiative to improve safety in the workplace and remember those who have lost their lives in unsafe labour conditions.

Gibraltar government minister Christian Santos led a ceremony in the Alameda botanic gardens at which representatives of trade unions and public and professional bodies were present.