Gibraltar marks Workers' Memorial Day

Workers' Memorial Day
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:00
Compartir
On Monday this week Gibraltar marked Workers' Memorial Day, the UN backed initiative to improve safety in the workplace and remember those who have lost their lives in unsafe labour conditions.
Gibraltar government minister Christian Santos led a ceremony in the Alameda botanic gardens at which representatives of trade unions and public and professional bodies were present.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.