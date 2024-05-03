Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
Gibraltar marks Workers&#039; Memorial Day
Workers' Memorial Day

Gibraltar marks Workers' Memorial Day

It is a UN-backed initiative to improve safety in the workplace and remember those who have lost their lives in unsafe labour conditions

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:00

On Monday this week Gibraltar marked Workers' Memorial Day, the UN backed initiative to improve safety in the workplace and remember those who have lost their lives in unsafe labour conditions.

Gibraltar government minister Christian Santos led a ceremony in the Alameda botanic gardens at which representatives of trade unions and public and professional bodies were present.

