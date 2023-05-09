Gibraltar man faces two bomb hoax charges Christian Tosso will appear before the Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 10 May, and is also charged with resisting police

A local man will appear before Gibraltar Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (10 May) facing two bomb hoax charges.

Christian Tosso, 47, of Harbour Views, is also charged with one count of resisting police.

The alleged incidents happened at the rear entrance to The Convent on Governor’s Lane in the early hours of Friday 5 May and at a similar time on Monday 8 May.

Tosso was arrested at around 5pm yesterday (8 May), following enquiries by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Special Branch.

A spokesman for the RGP stated that no harm was posed to any member of the public during the incidents. Other than security staff there was no one in residence at The Convent during either incident.

Tosso is being remanded in police custody until his court appearance tomorrow morning.