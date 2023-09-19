Gibraltar man becomes first electric scooter rider to be charged and sentenced with drink-drive offence

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

A local man has been fined £1,000 after being caught riding an electric scooter while over the drink drive limit in Gibraltar.

William Parker, 37, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court on Friday – and is the first person on the Rock to be sentenced for a drink driving offence on an electric scooter.

He pleaded guilty to driving a PLET (Personal Light Electric Transporter) with an alcohol level above the allowed limit (£600), carrying a pillion passenger (£300) and not wearing protective headgear (£100) – resulting in a total of £1,000 in fines.

The court heard that at around 5am on Saturday 9 September, officers were patrolling Rosia Road, when they spotted Parker on the e-scooter. He was not wearing a helmet and was carrying a passenger at the time. Response team officers stopped him and then noticed that his eyes were glazed and that he smelt of alcohol. After admitting that he had been drinking, he then blew 56ug on a roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35ug. Parker was arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he later blew the same result on the evidential breath test machine.

The individual had hired the electric scooter from Hoppy, according to Royal Gibraltar Police.