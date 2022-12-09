Gibraltar launches online fixed penalty parking fine system gibraltar Ministers are planning to add more services to the new platform designed to make it easier for residents and visitors to use

There is a new online parking fixed penalty notices (FPN) payment platform for those residents and visitors caught out in Gibraltar.

The launch of this web-based payment portal will capture all current FPNs. Members of the public can enter their vehicle registration number or the number on the top left of the FPN.

The 50% discounted price will also be reflected for the 14 days prior to increasing to 100%.

"Further enhancements to the service will be added in future, to include online payments of Residential Parking Zone Permits and payments for any monthly government rental car parking spaces, including the launch of a Gibraltar Parking mobile application," a spokesperson explained.

The minister for Transport, Paul Balban, said, "The whole point of fixed penalty notices is to deter people from committing offences, instill good road user behaviour and to make our roads safer for all."

Our wish would be to have to issue no fines, however we must all agree that this initiative makes the process of paying for our FPNs -should we be issued one- simpler for the general public to settle.".

Payment is made by the Gib Car Parks website.