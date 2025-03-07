Gibraltar hosts first regional International Police Association meeting The Rock welcomed IPA leaders from Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy, amongst other places

Gibraltar's International Police Association hosted its first regional meeting, welcoming IPA leaders from Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy and more.

The event aimed to strengthen ties with Royal Gibraltar Police and promote training and collaboration. Visitors enjoyed a tour of Gibraltar, courtesy of Blands Travel and the Tourist Board.