Gibraltar hosts first regional International Police Association meeting

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 7 March 2025, 16:35
Gibraltar's International Police Association hosted its first regional meeting, welcoming IPA leaders from Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy and more.
The event aimed to strengthen ties with Royal Gibraltar Police and promote training and collaboration. Visitors enjoyed a tour of Gibraltar, courtesy of Blands Travel and the Tourist Board.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.