Members of the International Police Association.
Gibraltar hosts first regional International Police Association meeting

The Rock welcomed IPA leaders from Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy, amongst other places

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 7 March 2025, 16:35

Gibraltar's International Police Association hosted its first regional meeting, welcoming IPA leaders from Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy and more.

The event aimed to strengthen ties with Royal Gibraltar Police and promote training and collaboration. Visitors enjoyed a tour of Gibraltar, courtesy of Blands Travel and the Tourist Board.

