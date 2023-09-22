Gibraltar hosts European 'Subbuteo' championships The two-day event was held in the Rock's Tercentenary Hall and attracted twelve participating countries

The table-football tournament under way last weekend.

Gibraltar's acting minister of Sports, Steven Linares, officially opened the 2023 European championships of table football, commonly known as Subbuteo, last Saturday, 16 September.

The two-day event was held in the Rock's Tercentenary Hall over the weekend and attracted twelve participating countries, including Gibraltar, with approximately 215 players and over 150 officials, family and friends.

Minister Linares said: "It is really gratifying to see so many participants and visitors coming to Gibraltar to play this tournament.

"It is great to see how tournaments like these cannot only attract so many people to our shores but also put Gibraltar on the international map. I would like to publicly thank the Gibraltar Table Soccer Association and the GSLA Staff for having produced such a wonderful set up."

Spain's Carlos Flores, considered the world's best Subbuteo player, took the European Championship individual title.

Gibraltar also hosted the tournament in 2018.