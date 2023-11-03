Gibraltar hosts Eurafrica Trail 2023 stage with the Visit Gibraltar Vertical Race

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

The Rock's minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, was on hand to start the 8th Eurafrica Trail stage, which began in Casemates Square last Friday.

Participants navigated the Upper Rock via some iconic sites with spectacular views, finishing the course at O'Hara's Battery.

Minister Bruzon addressed all the finishers and handed out prizes to those successful in their relevant categories.

The closing ceremony was held in the spectacular setting of St Michael's cave at the end of the Gibraltar stage, which was named the Visit Gibraltar Vertical Race. Minister Bruzon was delighted with the event adding, "Although having only recently started my tenure as Minister for Sport, the Eurafrica Trail is an event which I was aware of given its significance on many levels. It is the only race of its kind that is held over three countries and two continents embracing the good relations in the area. In addition, the organisers have a strong focus on sustainability and the environment that are crucial matters for our global future."

He went on to congratulate all who took part, especially the local athletes.

The event continued in Gaucín and Algeciras in Spain before crossing the Strait to Morocco. According to an official communication from race organisers, there was an unfortunate incident on the fourth stage at Belyounech between migrants and Moroccan security forces, in which two runners had rocks thrown at them, which resulted in that stage being cancelled. All runners took part in the final stage in Belwazen.