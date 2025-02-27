Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar hosts Digital Week on Sunborn Yacht

Gibraltar hosts Digital Week on Sunborn Yacht

This week the Government of Gibraltar and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) hosted Digital week Gibraltar

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 12:11

This week the Government of Gibraltar and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) hosted Digital week Gibraltar at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel.

It brought together government leaders, industry pioneers, regulators and global stakeholders to discuss ways to accelerate digital transformation across the Commonwealth.

