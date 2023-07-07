Gibraltar Health Care implements special care dentistry initiative A specialist team held clinics at the Children's Health Centre and visited homes of some of the patients

Special care dentistry is the field that focuses on providing dental treatment for people with additional needs who may have one or more physical, intellectual, medical, emotional, sensory, mental health or social needs and require a holistic approach to meet their complex requirements.

The GHA invited a team from UK with expertise in special care dentistry to assess and treat patients in Gibraltar. The specialist team held clinics at the Children's Health Centre and visited homes of some of the patients.

Patients also underwent additional procedures such as ophthalmology screening, cardiac assessments, vaccinations and blood tests whilst under general anaesthetic, ensuring that they were thoroughly reviewed and reducing the need for multiple procedures.