Gibraltar Health Authority slashes surgical waiting times by 14 weeks

Gibraltar's Health Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez has announced a significant breakthrough in reducing surgical waiting times, with patients now waiting an average of 14 weeks less for operations compared to 2022.

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has achieved a dramatic reduction in median waiting times for all surgical procedures, dropping from 23 weeks in 2022 to just 9 weeks as of August 2025. The improvement represents one of the most substantial healthcare advances in recent years for the territory.

The progress has been most striking in orthopaedics, where patients previously faced a median wait of 40 weeks in 2022 but can now expect treatment within just 7 weeks – a reduction of 33 weeks.

Minister Arias-Vasquez attributed the success to "a series of targeted clinical and operational measures designed to increase theatre throughput, improve coordination across surgical teams and prioritise patients most in need."

Speaking about the achievement, the Health Minister said: "These figures represent a clear and measurable improvement in the amount of time people have to wait for surgery. Behind every reduced waiting time is a patient whose quality of life has been improved more quickly."

The Minister acknowledged that challenges remain in other healthcare areas but emphasised the significance of the surgical improvements. "This significant reduction in surgical waiting times has only been possible through the commitment and professionalism of our clinical teams at the GHA who I wish to publicly thank," she added.

The Government described the waiting time reduction as addressing "one of the most significant pressures on the GHA," reflecting ongoing efforts to modernise Gibraltar's healthcare system and improve patient outcomes.