Gibraltar Health Authority marks World Breastfeeding Week

Friday, 11 August 2023, 19:15
The Gibraltar Health Authority maternity department ran a breastfeeding awareness stall last Friday, 4 August, at the Piazza in Gibraltar to mark World Breastfeeding Week.
The GHA has recently reviewed and updated its breastfeeding guidelines to reflect new evidence-based techniques, encouraging new mothers to breastfeed.
The maternity department also offers support to new mothers who are unable to or choose not to breastfeed.
