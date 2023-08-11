Gibraltar Health Authority marks World Breastfeeding Week New guidelines encourage new mothers to breastfeed and offer support to those who cannot or choose not to

The Gibraltar Health Authority maternity department ran a breastfeeding awareness stall last Friday, 4 August, at the Piazza in Gibraltar to mark World Breastfeeding Week.

The GHA has recently reviewed and updated its breastfeeding guidelines to reflect new evidence-based techniques, encouraging new mothers to breastfeed.

The maternity department also offers support to new mothers who are unable to or choose not to breastfeed.