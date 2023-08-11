Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The breastfeeding awareness stall. SUR
Gibraltar Health Authority marks World Breastfeeding Week

New guidelines encourage new mothers to breastfeed and offer support to those who cannot or choose not to

SUR in English

GIBRALTAR.

Friday, 11 August 2023, 19:15

The Gibraltar Health Authority maternity department ran a breastfeeding awareness stall last Friday, 4 August, at the Piazza in Gibraltar to mark World Breastfeeding Week.

The GHA has recently reviewed and updated its breastfeeding guidelines to reflect new evidence-based techniques, encouraging new mothers to breastfeed.

The maternity department also offers support to new mothers who are unable to or choose not to breastfeed.

