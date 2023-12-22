Gibraltar Health Authority introduces face mask wearing in all of its buildings Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter, said: "The requirement to introduce masks is due to a big increase in influenza and other respiratory conditions"

Due to an increase in the number of patients being seen with Covid, influenza and other respiratory viruses, the Gibraltar Health Authority has introduced face mask wearing in all areas within GHA buildings.

People will be given a mask on entering facilities and officials stress that it is important for individuals not to visit any patient or resident at a GHA facility if they have any flu-like symptoms, or have been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.

Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter, said: "The requirement to introduce masks is due to a big increase in influenza and other respiratory conditions. We will keep monitoring numbers and reduce the need to wear masks as appropriate. We are taking a preventative stance to ensure the safety of the patients, particularly the elderly and vulnerable ones, whilst making sure that our staff are also protected."