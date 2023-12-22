Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Gibraltar Health Authority introduces face mask wearing in all of its buildings

Gibraltar Health Authority introduces face mask wearing in all of its buildings

Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter, said: "The requirement to introduce masks is due to a big increase in influenza and other respiratory conditions"

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 22 December 2023, 17:01

Compartir

Due to an increase in the number of patients being seen with Covid, influenza and other respiratory viruses, the Gibraltar Health Authority has introduced face mask wearing in all areas within GHA buildings.

Publicidad

People will be given a mask on entering facilities and officials stress that it is important for individuals not to visit any patient or resident at a GHA facility if they have any flu-like symptoms, or have been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.

Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter, said: "The requirement to introduce masks is due to a big increase in influenza and other respiratory conditions. We will keep monitoring numbers and reduce the need to wear masks as appropriate. We are taking a preventative stance to ensure the safety of the patients, particularly the elderly and vulnerable ones, whilst making sure that our staff are also protected."

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch live: Spain's massive Christmas lottery draw with the famous El Gordo jackpot prize gets under way
  2. 2 Spain's El Gordo Christmas lottery jackpot is finally drawn - 88008
  3. 3 Popular winter wonderland Christmas park returns to Torremolinos
  4. 4 Lottery offices celebrate windfalls scattered around the province of Malaga
  5. 5 Malaga was the fifth most-popular province for foreigners moving to Spain last year, and this is where they came from
  6. 6 This is the village in Andalucía where you can visit Father Christmas' house with your little ones, but you'll have to hurry!
  7. 7 Farcical fun during the festive season in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Late New Year's Eve metro service rolled out in Malaga for first time ever
  9. 9 Thief disguised as Darth Vader stabs man and robs him of 80,000 euros in Plaza Mayor shopping centre
  10. 10 Swapping the chilly north of Europe for the sunny Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad