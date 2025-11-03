Government launches official WhatsApp channel in Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 3 November 2025, 13:18 Share

The Government of Gibraltar has launched an official WhatsApp channel, providing members of the public with a direct means of receiving important public information on their mobile devices.

The new channel, managed by the communications department, will serve as a one-way distribution platform for important public announcements, similar to traditional official notices published by the press. Updates will include major road closures, serious public health information, and other time-sensitive matters of significant public interest.

How to follow

Accessing the channel is voluntary and straightforward. WhatsApp users can access the 'updates' section of the app, search for "HM Government of Gibraltar," and follow the channel. The Government recommends enabling notifications to ensure important messages are not missed. Followers can also share or forward channel messages privately to others.

Privacy and security

The Government has emphasised that it will not have access to followers' phone numbers or direct contact information. Only limited details, such as a follower's profile name or photo, may be visible to administrators if users react to messages, depending on individual privacy settings.

Followers remain anonymous to one another, with no participant able to see who else follows the channel or their contact details. Communication will be strictly one-way, though followers retain the option to privately forward or share updates.

Modern communication strategy

The launch forms part of the public service's broader commitment to improving communication and accessibility with the public. Officials describe the platform as a modern, convenient way to deliver official information directly to devices, reflecting how people already communicate in their daily lives.

The channel is designed to complement traditional communication methods while ensuring essential updates reach as many residents as possible quickly and reliably. The Government has confirmed that the channel will be used exclusively for informative content of public interest and will not feature promotional or political material.

Members of the public can join the channel by searching for HM Government of Gibraltar in the WhatsApp updates section or by using the official link provided by the Government.

HM Government of Gibraltar WhatsApp channel.