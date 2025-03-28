Gibraltar government continues EU treaty talks in London

One of Picardo’s meetings in London this week.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia were in London this week for ongoing negotiations regarding the treaty to govern Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union. The Gibraltar delegation also included Attorney General Michael Llamas, Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez, and Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato.

While in London, Chief Minister Picardo unexpectedly extended his stay to continue the work on the UK/EU treaty negotiations and related matters.

This included briefing Shadow Foreign Secretary Rt Hon Priti Patel MP and Shadow Minister for Europe Hon Wendy Morton MP. Additionally, he held meetings with Andrew Mitchell MP, Lloyd Hatton MP, and other members of the APPG (All-Party Parliamentary Group) on anti-corruption and responsible tax, discussing Gibraltar’s successful implementation of its public register of beneficial ownership.