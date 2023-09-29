Gibraltar Garrison Library celebrates its 230th anniversary

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

The Gibraltar Garrison Library officially commemorated its 230th Anniversary on Tuesday, 26 September with the launch of an exhibition titled: "1793 – 2023: From the Analogue to the Digital Age".

The event was hosted by caretaker Minister for Heritage andCulture Prof John Cortes, as chair of the board of trustees, and Dr Jennifer Ballantine, the library's director.

Gibraltar Garrison Library, established in 1793, is possibly the first of the garrison libraries to have been established, with those that followed adopting the Gibraltar model.

The 230th anniversary is also significant as 2023 has also seen the library cross the threshold into the digital age; through the creation of a digitisation studio and a climatised repository, the purchase of the equipment for which has been possible through a grant from the Kusuma Trust.

The digitisation of the media archives will be available online and offer global access to Gibraltar's history.