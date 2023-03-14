Gibraltar driving licences to be recognised in Spain as well as UK-issued licences

Sections
The Gibraltar government has welcomed the news that Spain's Cabinet of Ministers has authorised the formal, legally binding agreement for reciprocal recognition and exchange of UK and Gibraltar driving licences in Spain. This will apply from the day after a formal exchange of notes is completed, no matter what the outcome of ongoing negotiations regarding Gibraltar’srelationship with the EU.
It means that people from Gibraltar who hold Gibraltar driving licences will not need an International Driving Permit when they visit Spain.
Those who hold Gibraltar driving licences but live in Spain may exchange their licence for a Spanish one without having to take a practical or theory test.
Gibraltar licence holders resident in Spain will have their licences recognised in Spain for six months, either from the date the agreement comes into force if they are already resident in Spain, or from the date they obtain residency there.
The government has confirmed that in the case of Spanish driving licence holders visiting or residing in Gibraltar, the agreement is reciprocal as it has been to date.
