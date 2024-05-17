Gibraltar deputy woos US on Washington trip Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar Dr Joseph Garcia has been in Washington DC for a series of meetings as part of the ongoing strategy to broaden and deepen the historic relationship between the Rock and the United States

SUR in English Friday, 17 May 2024, 11:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar Dr Joseph Garcia has been in Washington DC for a series of meetings and engagements this week as part of the ongoing strategy of Gibraltar's government to broaden and deepen the historic relationship between the Rock and the United States.

Dr Garcia, together with the UK Deputy Ambassador to the United States James Roscoe, took part in a briefing at congressional offices on the subject of "The Strategic Importance of the US Relationship with the UK Overseas Territory of Gibraltar".

There were questions from the floor about the importance of security and defence, self-determination and the ongoing EU negotiations.