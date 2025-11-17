Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar delegation discuss financial sanctions implementation at FCDO meeting in Miami

Officials joined other Overseas Territories representatives to address international sanctions compliance and inter-agency cooperation

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 17 November 2025, 13:10

A delegation from Gibraltar attended a meeting with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Miami to discuss financial sanctions-related matters alongside representatives from other Overseas Territories.

The Gibraltar delegation comprised the Director of the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, Charles Avellano from the Ministry of Justice, and Technical Expert Justin Montovio from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. The meeting facilitated discussions on the implementation of international sanctions regimes, effectiveness in meeting relevant FATF standards, challenges facing smaller jurisdictions, and methods to strengthen cooperation and capacity building across the Overseas Territories.

Gibraltar's delegation presented a comprehensive overview of the territory's sanctions framework under the Sanctions Act 2019, detailing how international sanctions obligations are implemented across all relevant authorities. The presentation emphasised the robust inter-agency cooperation supporting Gibraltar's response to evolving sanctions risks, ensuring a consistent and effective approach to preventing sanctions evasion and circumvention. Attendees were also briefed on recent initiatives by the Small States and Territories Working Group on Proliferation Financing and Terrorist Financing, recently hosted in Gibraltar.

Lopez added: "The convergence between financial crime and sanctions evasion increasingly poses a threat to global security. Strengthening our defences against these threats is essential, and continued cooperation with the UK and our Overseas Territory partners ensures we are aligned in preventing those risks from materialising."

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham said: "Our ongoing engagement with the UK FCDO's Sanctions Directorate and our fellow Overseas Territories reflects Gibraltar's firm commitment to implementing international sanctions effectively and consistently. Cooperation remains key to ensuring that sanctions serve as credible instruments in protecting global security while ensuring a transparent and resilient domestic framework."

