The lunch was held in the Guildhall, London.

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Nigel Feetham KC, Gibraltar's financial services minister, hosted a lunch at the Guildhall in London on 23 October for over 300 guests.

The lunch, to which many professionals of the UK financial sector attended, marked the first in a series of five financial services events.