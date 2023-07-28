Gibraltar dance groups presented with international award at competition in Spain The Rock was represented at the event by Mediterranean Dance School, Stylos Dance Company, Danza Academy and Show Dance Company

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof. Dr. John Cortes, congratulated all the dancers from the different dance groups who participated at the Global Dance Open finals held this week in Ávila, Spain.

Gibraltar won many medals and scholarships at this competition but the biggest accolade was being presented with the Top Country Award.

The Rock was represented by Mediterranean Dance School, Stylos Dance Company, Danza Academy and Show Dance Company.