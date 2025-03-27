Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Gibraltar customs officials arrest four individuals in drug crackdown
Gibraltar

Gibraltar customs officials arrest four individuals in drug crackdown

Customs officers have made four significant drug-related arrests in recent days as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug importation

SUR in English

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 18:14

Gibraltar Customs officers have made four significant drug-related arrests in recent days as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug importation.

On 21 March an individual was stopped at the pedestrian entry point with 550g of cannabis resin. A search of their residence uncovered additional cannabis and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was charged with possession, importation, and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. Later that day, another person was arrested with 1.82g of cannabis.

On 22 March, airport officers detained a third individual carrying 11.6g of cannabis resin and herbal cannabis. On 24 March, two individuals acting suspiciously near Western Beach were stopped. A vehicle search led to the seizure of 100g of cannabis resin, resulting in one person being charged.

All individuals were released on bail pending further investigation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergency work to Malaga reservoir after heavy rain
  2. 2 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  3. 3 This is what Malaga's highest mountain looks like after the latest rain
  4. 4 Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title
  5. 5 Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
  6. 6 Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals
  7. 7 Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society
  8. 8 Private investment solution for major renovation of footbridge over Costa del Sol railway line after 15-year legal dispute
  9. 9 Costa del Sol Local Police officers recognised for bravery
  10. 10 Marbella FC sink deeper into relegation trouble with yet another home collapse

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar customs officials arrest four individuals in drug crackdown