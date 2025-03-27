Gibraltar customs officials arrest four individuals in drug crackdown

SUR in English Thursday, 27 March 2025, 18:14 Compartir

Gibraltar Customs officers have made four significant drug-related arrests in recent days as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug importation.

On 21 March an individual was stopped at the pedestrian entry point with 550g of cannabis resin. A search of their residence uncovered additional cannabis and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was charged with possession, importation, and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. Later that day, another person was arrested with 1.82g of cannabis.

On 22 March, airport officers detained a third individual carrying 11.6g of cannabis resin and herbal cannabis. On 24 March, two individuals acting suspiciously near Western Beach were stopped. A vehicle search led to the seizure of 100g of cannabis resin, resulting in one person being charged.

All individuals were released on bail pending further investigation.