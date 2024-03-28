Gibraltar Customs intercept smuggled tobacco

SUR in English Gibraltar Thursday, 28 March 2024, 12:24 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

On Tuesday 19 March, a locally registered private vehicle was observed by police driving at speed along North Mole Road in Gibraltar.

A Customs Marine Section patrol car followed the vehicle into Neil Pinero Road where a large group of individuals was seen to approach it. Upon seeing the customs vehicle, the group dispersed.

The driver got out and ran down to the sea where he jumped into a waiting vessel that immediately left towards Spain.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 420 cartons of cigarettes.