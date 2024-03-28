Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The confiscated tabacco. SUR
Gibraltar Customs intercept smuggled tobacco
Crime

Gibraltar Customs intercept smuggled tobacco

A locally registered, private vehicle, which was observed by police driving at speed, was found to be carrying 420 cartons of cigarettes

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 12:24

On Tuesday 19 March, a locally registered private vehicle was observed by police driving at speed along North Mole Road in Gibraltar.

A Customs Marine Section patrol car followed the vehicle into Neil Pinero Road where a large group of individuals was seen to approach it. Upon seeing the customs vehicle, the group dispersed.

The driver got out and ran down to the sea where he jumped into a waiting vessel that immediately left towards Spain.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 420 cartons of cigarettes.

