The ceremony at Gibraltar's Cross of Sacrifice on Thursday. SUR
Gibraltar commemorates Victory in Europe Day with weekend of activities
History

Gibraltar commemorates Victory in Europe Day with weekend of activities

The Rock marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day with parades, a heritage weekend and community celebrations

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 9 May 2025, 10:53

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment led a parade on Thursday this week commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day at the Cross of Sacrifice, Devil's Tower Road. Coordinated by British Forces Gibraltar and led by Governor Sir Ben Bathurst, the ceremony honoured WWII veterans with a Tri-Service Honour Guard, ceremonial music and wreath-laying by dignitaries.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has also organised a special Heritage Weekend to celebrate VE Day, including a ceremony at the Moorish Castle, guided walking tours and the annual Heritage Painting Competition.

Festivities continue today, 9 May, with storytelling, live performances at John Mackintosh Square and a reenactment of the Ceremony of the Keys at Casemates Square.

