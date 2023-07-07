Gibraltar commemorates 80th anniversary of the death of General Władysław Sikorski On 4 July, 1943, the then prime minister of Poland, General Sikorski, was killed when the plane he was in crashed into the sea off the Rock

After visiting Polish forces stationed in the Middle East on 4 July, 1943, General Sikorski was travelling in a Liberator bomber, together with his daughter, his chief of staff, Tadeusz Klimecki, and seven others, when the plane crashed into the sea just 16 seconds after take-off from Gibraltar. The accident was attributed to cargo shifting to the back of the plane during the manoeuvre. The pilot was the only survivor.

At the wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the death of the exiled Polish general (and prime minister of Poland at the time), Gibraltar's deputy chief minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, reflected on the commonalities between Poland and Gibraltar, the sense of duty, shared principles and values, the determination to stand up for what is right and both countries' proud history.

He emphasised how in paying tribute to General Sikorski, they were also paying tribute to the millions of Polish people who stood up against Nazi oppression.