Gibraltar: City Under Seige exhibition works completed It focuses on the struggle people went through during the Great Siege during the 18th century

Works to improve the Gibraltar: A City Under Siege exhibition at Willis' Road on the Upper Rock have now been completed by the government and the Gibraltar National Museum.

The exhibition focuses on the people's struggle and contribution to the war effort during the Great Siege of 1779-1783. The buildings which house the exhibition are probably amongst the first ever constructed by the British in Gibraltar.

One of the most striking features is the graffiti on the exterior walls of the central courtyard, mostly from the 1730s-1760s, a time when the garrison saw no military action and Gibraltar became a relatively easy posting for regiments serving overseas.

Eleven new interpretation panels now portray how the people coped during a time of immense stress and offer insights into how the first British settlers of Gibraltar managed, living in a Mediterranean fortress.

The mannequins in period clothing have been restored and enhanced, and a replica period cannon and ancillary military objects have also been placed on site in order to improve the experience for visitors.