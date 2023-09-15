Gibraltar castle lit green to show solidarity with Moroccans after tragic earthquake

Sections
Friday, 15 September 2023, 15:56
Gibraltar's Arabic castle was illuminated with green lights this week as a tribute to the Moroccan people and to show support after the tragic earthquake that struck north of Marrakesh last Friday.
Members of the government and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo held a vigil outside Nº 6 Convent Place to pay their respects to victims and all those affected.
