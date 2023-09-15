Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The castle was lit in green. SUR
Gibraltar castle lit green to show solidarity with Moroccans after tragic earthquake

The chief minister and officials paid their respects to victims

SUR in English

Friday, 15 September 2023, 15:56

Gibraltar's Arabic castle was illuminated with green lights this week as a tribute to the Moroccan people and to show support after the tragic earthquake that struck north of Marrakesh last Friday.

Members of the government and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo held a vigil outside Nº 6 Convent Place to pay their respects to victims and all those affected.

