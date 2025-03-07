Gibralatar's ministry of equality hosts conference for International Women's Day

Sections
Gibraltar.
Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:38
The Rock's ministry of equality marked International Women's Day with a conference on Tuesday featuring "voices from across the community". Minister Christian Santos opened the event emphasising support and collective action for gender equality.
Speakers shared perspectives on key issues, while a panel highlighted the Women's Mentorship Programme.
Discussions covered topics from menopause and workplace wellbeing to male support in driving change. Personal testimonies reflected on progress on women's rights.
The minister praised the event as inclusive and impactful, saying it showcased efforts across government and charities to advance gender equality.
