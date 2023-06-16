German police officer joins the beat on the Rock The 21-year-old has already noticed several differences in police approaches

Currently gaining two weeks' experience with the Royal Gibraltar Police is 21-year-old Anouk Bröhl, who is training to be a sergeant with Munich police.

"I noticed that, compared with back home, they seem to be less stressed and they solve more problems just by talking to people. In Munich, police officers usually take a stricter approach to most problems," Anouk said.