German police officer joins the beat on the Rock

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 16 June 2023, 16:13
Compartir
Currently gaining two weeks' experience with the Royal Gibraltar Police is 21-year-old Anouk Bröhl, who is training to be a sergeant with Munich police.
"I noticed that, compared with back home, they seem to be less stressed and they solve more problems just by talking to people. In Munich, police officers usually take a stricter approach to most problems," Anouk said.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.