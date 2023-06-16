Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Anouk Bröhl (front, second left) with fellow officers. SUR
German police officer joins the beat on the Rock

The 21-year-old has already noticed several differences in police approaches

Friday, 16 June 2023, 16:13

Currently gaining two weeks' experience with the Royal Gibraltar Police is 21-year-old Anouk Bröhl, who is training to be a sergeant with Munich police.

"I noticed that, compared with back home, they seem to be less stressed and they solve more problems just by talking to people. In Munich, police officers usually take a stricter approach to most problems," Anouk said.

