Forty years marked since &#039;full&#039; opening of the border between Gibraltar and Spain
History

Forty years marked since 'full' opening of the border between Gibraltar and Spain

Wednesday 5 February marked the anniversary of the historic opening of the land frontier in 1985

SUR in English

Friday, 7 February 2025, 18:06

Wednesday 5 February marked the 40th anniversary of the "full" opening of the land frontier between Gibraltar and Spain in 1985.

On 8 June 1969, Franco closed the frontier gates and isolated Gibraltar completely.

When he died in 1975 it was hoped that the restrictions would be lifted but it wasn't until 1982 when pedestrians were allowed to cross, followed by vehicular access in 1985.

