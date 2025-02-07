Forty years marked since 'full' opening of the border between Gibraltar and Spain

History
Wednesday 5 February marked the 40th anniversary of the "full" opening of the land frontier between Gibraltar and Spain in 1985.
On 8 June 1969, Franco closed the frontier gates and isolated Gibraltar completely.
When he died in 1975 it was hoped that the restrictions would be lifted but it wasn't until 1982 when pedestrians were allowed to cross, followed by vehicular access in 1985.
