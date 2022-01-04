Sad farewell to an iconic Gibraltar hotel The Caleta Hotel has closed its doors for the last time and is to be demolished

On New Year’s Day, Gibraltar’s iconic Caleta Hotel finally closed its doors after 57 years.

The hotel in Catalan Bay, which holds happy memories for so many people from Gibraltar and elsewhere, is to be demolished and rebuilt, a process which is expected to take three and a half years to complete. It will then reopen as part of the Hilton chain.

The hotel opened in 1964 as the Caleta Palace, and from start to finish it was always a family-run business. It has around 60 bedrooms; the plans for the new Hilton indicate that it will have twice as many.