Fabian Picardo and Dr Joseph Garcia meet Liz Truss and James Cleverly in London regarding EU talks The chief minister said afterwards that they all continue to be strongly optimistic about a "safe and secure" agreement regarding Gibraltar's future relationship with the European Union

Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo and deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia are in London for the latest round of talks about Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU, and on Wednesday afternoon they met the UK foreign secretary Liz Truss and Europe minister James Cleverly to discuss the latest developments.

They also raised the issue of the problems being experienced by UK nationals who hold blue Gibraltar civilian registration cards, who are unable to cross the border into Spain at present, and agreed to convene a formal meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council in the coming weeks.

After the meeting, the chief minister said they all continue to be strongly optimistic that it will be possible to conclude a safe and secure agreement in relation to Gibraltar for the benefit of all parties, in particular the people of Gibraltar and of the region.

"The positive tenor of the current round of the negotiations this week confirms my own view in this respect,” he confirmed.