Extended Jubilee celebrations in Gibraltar as Earl and Countess of Wessex arrive for two-day royal visit Local people are preparing to make the royal couple feel very welcome on their second visit to the Rock

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie with Fabian and Justine Picardo in Gibraltar in 2012. / AFP

The people of Gibraltar are revving up for some more right royal celebrations today as the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his wife arrive for their second visit to the Rock.

The couple are scheduled to land at the airport this afternoon and people will be able to give them a warm welcome as they take a walk down Main Street later.

Visits to some of Gibraltar’s many places of interest have been scheduled for tomorrow.

SUR in English will be keeping up to date with the 'royal progress' and posting photos and reports throughout the Earl and Countess' visit.