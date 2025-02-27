Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Events line-up for Gibraltar's VE Day Heritage weekend in May is unveiled

A commemorative ceremony at the Moorish Castle will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Other activities include street art tours, walking tours, and the annual Heritage Painting Competition

SUR in English

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 11:48

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced events for Gibraltar's Victory in Europe Day Heritage weekend, celebrating its rich history and culture. A commemorative ceremony at the Moorish Castle will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Other activities include street art tours, walking tours, and the annual Heritage Painting Competition themed Witham's Cemetery.

On Friday, 9 May, John Mackintosh Square will host storytelling, performances and a Guard of Honour reenacted by heritage groups. The Ceremony of the Keys will follow at Casemates Square.

Minister for Heritage John Cortes highlighted the importance of preserving history, while Minister for Tourism and Culture Christian Santos emphasised celebrating Gibraltar's unique heritage.

A full programme will be released soon. For details, contact info@culture.gi.

