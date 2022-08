Europa swimming pool reopening today The facility will remain open until the end of the bathing season on 12 September

The pool will be open until the end of the bathing season. / SUR

Good news for those who fancy a refreshing dip in a pool after the problems suffered with Gibraltar's water supply in recent weeks: the Europa Pool is due to reopen today, Friday 26 August and will remain open until the end of the bathing season on 12 September. Water restrictions were also lifted on all Gibraltar's marinas earlier this week.