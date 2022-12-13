British passengers denied entry to Spain from Gibraltar after easyJet flight diverted The Spanish authorities claimed there was no evidence that they intended to catch a plane from Malaga Airport once they crossed the border

About 90 passengers who were due to fly to the UK on an easyJet flight from Gibraltar were denied permission to cross the border into Spain after bad weather meant they had to travel to Malaga to catch a flight instead.

The Gibraltar government has issued a statement this Tuesday afternoon, 13 December, explaining that some passengers on easyJet flight EZY8902 who held UK and other non-Schengen passports were initially refused entry into Spain by the Spanish authorities on the grounds that there was no proof that they were going to board an outbound flight from Malaga.

The passengers who were affected had to be issued with new boarding cards to show that they were booked to board their diverted flight at Malaga Airport. This was accepted by the Spanish authorities as sufficient evidence and they were then allowed to cross the border.

Passengers who were EU nationals, holders of Schengen visas and those with Gibraltar red ID cards were not affected.

The government says it has raised the issue with the relevant authorities.