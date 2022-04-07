Easter fundraiser for Ukraine at Ocean Village on Saturday 16 April An Easter egg hunt, fitness with a difference, live music, food, drink, artisan crafts and more, in support of the people of Ukraine

A diary date that is definitely not to be missed, for anyone in or near Gibraltar: on Saturday 16 April, Ocean Village is hosting an Easter Fundraiser which promises fun for the all family and aims to raise money in support of Ukraine.

Between 11am and midday, and then from midday to 1pm, there will be Easter egg hunts with Alice in Wonderland and the Easter bunny, and then comes something completely different: Fitness with a Difference with Alexa Donovan and Tony Gaul, between midday and 1pm and then 1pm to 2pm. This will include relay races, coordination games and more, and kids and parents can all join in.

To sign up for all the activities, just email emilia.hazellsmith@oceanvillage.gi, stating the name and age of each of your children.

From 1.30pm there will be live music from the Musicians Association of Gibraltar, with Millie Devlin, Jesse Sampere, E.V.E., Nicky Borda, Jesamine Scruton White, Yusef Moudden, Jason Belilo and Luke Bossano.

Also not to be missed is Meet & Greet with the stars of the DC Comics and Disney universe: Superman, Batman, Elsa and a stormtrooper from Star Wars. Fans can have their photo taken with them, for a donation to Ukrainian charities.

And of course there will be market stalls selling local and artisan items, including Ukrainian arts and crafts, food and face painting, all in the idyllic setting of Ocean Village Gibraltar.