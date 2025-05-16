HM Customs Authority Gibraltar celebrates its 275th anniversary

SUR in English GIBRALTAR. Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:46 Compartir

HM Customs Gibraltar celebrated the 275th anniversary of its formation on Wednesday this week. On 14 May 1750 the first officers dedicated to the collection of import duty used their newly acquired powers to levy this tax on wine imported for the garrison. This date therefore marks the formal start of a customs authority in Gibraltar.

To mark this milestone, a number of events were held including a breakfast for retired members, a gala dinner for staff and officials at Grand Battery House and Gibraltar's Moorish castle was lit blue to commemorate the day.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who also has ministerial responsibility for Customs, said: "Customs officers are not only responsible for the collection of duty at the border but play an essential role in law enforcement and the fight against the illegal international drugs trade."