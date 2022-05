Cruise ship welcomed on inaugural visit to Gibraltar Commemorative plaques were exchanged between a representative of the Tourism Minister, Le Dumont d'Urville's hotel manager and chief purser, to mark the occasion

Minister John Cortes was in the Port of Gibraltar on Wednesday to welcome the Le Dumont D'Urville cruise ship on its inaugural visit to the Rock. Cortes, standing in for Tourism Minister Vijay Daryanani, exchanged plaques with Le Dumont D'Urville's hotel manager, Sami Saidi and chief purser, Karina Smereczinski. The ship, carrying 92 passengers and 110 crew members, left later that evening for its next port of call, Malaga.