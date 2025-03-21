Corps of Drums at Buckingham Palace

Sections
The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Corps of Drums has returned from London after two weeks doing Public Duties at Buckingham Palace.
Led by Drum Major Jason Walker, the Corps of Drums were to be seen marching up London's iconic Mall to perform at the formal Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
