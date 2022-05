Convent garden open day this Saturday Money collected from the ₤1 entry cost to the Governor's garden will be donated to local charities

Would you like to see the Governor of Gibraltar's garden?

The Convent Garden will be open to the public on Saturday 14 May from 11am to 4pm and it is also a chance to see the extensive renovations to the outside of the residence which have taken place during the past year.

Entry costs ₤1 and all the money raised will be donated to local charities.