Concerts by Candlelight on the Rock

A new series of Concerts by Candlelight will take place quarterly and feature popular music in a classical music setting in Gibraltar.

The first event in this series is Concerts by Candlelight: Christmas on Strings. This will take place at The Holy Trinity Cathedral on Tuesday 17 December at 7pm.

Tickets priced at £12 are available via www.buytickets.gi.