EU Commission delays Gibraltar's removal from high-risk list

The EU Commission has delayed reviewing its list of high-risk jurisdictions, which includes countries and territories deemed to have strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks. Gibraltar, Panama and the United Arab Emirates were expected to be removed from this list after the Commission acknowledged their progress in addressing these issues.

However, opposition from the far-right grouping in the European Parliament has delayed Gibraltar's removal. The right-wing coalition, which includes representation from Spain's PP and Vox, continues to block Gibraltar's removal from the list. These parties argue that Gibraltar costs Spain 7 billion dollars in tax-income.

The Conservative grouping, which makes up almost half of the Spanish Parliament, could also veto any agreement between the UK and the EU over Gibraltar's future relationship with Europe.