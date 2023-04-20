Commendations for Royal Gibraltar Police officers The pair were recognised for their hard work on a recent domestic abuse case, which was described as "above and beyond the call of duty"

From left to right: Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, PC Moore, DC Read and PS De Santos.

Two Royal Gibraltar Police officers have received commendations from Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger for their outstanding work on a recent domestic abuse case.

Detective Constable James Read and Police Constable Maisie Moore were recognised for their hard work, which was described as “above and beyond the call of duty.”

Thanks to their efforts in preparing the case, a man received a significant sentence behind bars.