Commendations for Royal Gibraltar Police officers

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 22:47
Two Royal Gibraltar Police officers have received commendations from Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger for their outstanding work on a recent domestic abuse case.
Detective Constable James Read and Police Constable Maisie Moore were recognised for their hard work, which was described as “above and beyond the call of duty.”
Thanks to their efforts in preparing the case, a man received a significant sentence behind bars.
