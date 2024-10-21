Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The ceremony ended with a two-minute silence. SUR
Gibraltar commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar
Gibraltar commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar

Fought on 21 October 1805, it was a decisive naval engagement during the Napoleonic Wars, in which the British Royal Navy, under Admiral Lord Nelson, defeated the combined fleets of France and Spain

Monday, 21 October 2024, 09:09

The service to commemorate the battle of Trafalgar was attended by local dignitaries including the Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the mayor Carmen Gomez and Commander of the British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, as well as British Forces Gibraltar personnel.

The Chief Minister and Commodore laid wreaths at the foot of the Admiral Lord Nelson Statue, opposite the cemetery.

A bugler played the last post before a two-minute silence was held to end the ceremony.

History

Gibraltar commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar because of the role the territory played in the aftermath of the battle. The Battle of Trafalgar, fought on 21 October, 1805, was a decisive naval engagement during the Napoleonic Wars, in which the British Royal Navy, under Admiral Lord Nelson, defeated the combined fleets of France and Spain.

Although Gibraltar did not directly participate in the battle, it was an essential British stronghold in the Mediterranean at the time. After the battle, the wounded from both sides were brought to Gibraltar for treatment, and the British fleet used Gibraltar as a base for repairs and regrouping. Admiral Nelson's body, preserved in a barrel of brandy, was also brought to Gibraltar before being transported to England for burial.

